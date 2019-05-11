Gunmen attack luxury hotel in Pakistan

Gunmen have attacked a five-star hotel in Gwadar in Pakistan's Baluchistan province.
One guard was killed outside the Pearl Continental Hotel in the port city, the military said in a statement.
One official told Reuters that most guests had been evacuated but the attackers appeared to have reached the first floor of the hotel.
In a statement emailed to the media, the Balochistan Liberation Army said it carried out the attack.
It is one of a number of groups fighting for Baluchistan, which wants greater autonomy.