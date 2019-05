Two French soldiers have been killed in a hostage rescue in west Africa.

Emmanuel Macron's office said the quartet had been taken from Benin over the nearby border to Burkina Faso, where the operation took place.

The four hostages — two Frenchmen, a US woman and South Korean — are now safe, added the Élysée Palace.

Last week, two French tourists were kidnapped during a safari in Benin and their local guide was found dead.