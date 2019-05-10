Jailed Catalan leader hints at support for Pedro Sanchez in Euronews interview

Catalonia's jailed former vice president and candidate to the European elections Oriol Junqueras told Euronews he would probably support the investiture of Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez' party, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, will likely need to strike a deal with the Catalan independentists to be able to govern after last month's elections left them short of a majority.

Junqueras — who currently faces the longest prison sentence of 25 years for charges of rebellion in the 2017 bid to break away from Spain — said he would be open to dialogue but it would all depend on the "attitude" of the Spanish government.

Earlier this week, former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said his party's support for Sanchez would depend on the position he takes on Catalonia.

Junqueras made clear that the left-wing pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana, which he chairs, would never support a government with the participation of Spanish far-right party Vox.

"We have always said we would never, either actively or passively, favour a government with the participation of the extreme right and an increasingly extreme right."

The jailed Catalan leader also told Euronews that he would never give up for self-determination for the Catalan region of Spain.

