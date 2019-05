No one enjoys getting wet and these gorillas are no exception.

During a downpour at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina the animals took cover near a viewing area before deciding to make a break for another part of their enclosure.

Their faces tell the whole story.

The video was taken by zookeeper Brooke Hunsinger.

“Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty… Except when it rains,” Hunsinger observed.