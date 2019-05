LONDON — An American woman was among four hostages rescued in Burkina Faso overnight, according to a statement released by the French presidential palace.

A map showing Burkina Faso, Google

Two French soldiers were killed in the operation to rescue two French citizens who were kidnapped last week in neighboring Benin.

A South Korean and the two French nationals were also rescued, according to the statement.

U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment.

This is developing news story. Please check back for updates.