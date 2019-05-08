Teenage gunman in Toulouse releases hostages after hours-long siege

An armed teenager took four women hostage inside a newsagents in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Tuesday evening.

The unnamed 17-year-old suspect is known to police, having been arrested in December at a protest held by the yellow vest movement.

Police say the teenager eventually released the women without making any specific demands beforehand after an hours-long siege.

He fired at least one shot over the heads of police and asked for a negotiator, a police source told Reuters, adding that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

The gunman has not yet surrendered to authorities.

A 300-metre security cordon has been erected around the store in the city's Blagnac suburb, and police have told neighbours to stay indoors.