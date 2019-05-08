Prince Harry, Meghan offer first glimpse of royal baby

LONDON — Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex, said they were enjoying the "magic" of parenthood as they offered the world the first glimpse of their newborn son Wednesday.

But they didn't reveal perhaps the most important detail about thelatest royal baby: His name.

Prince Harry and Meghan addressed the world's media at Windsor Castle, around 54 hours after their new arrival.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," the Los Angeles native and former "Suits" actress said as Prince Harry cradled their son. "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm ... he's just been the dream."

"I don't know where he gets that from," Prince Harry joked.

"Parenting is amazing," he added. "But we're just so thrilled to have our own bundle of joy and to spend precious time with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

Asked which family member the baby most resembles, the couple said they were still trying to figure that out.

"His looks are changing every single day," Prince Harry said. "He's already got a bit of facial hair!"

The couple were due to introduce the baby to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip later Wednesday.

The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday, with Prince Harry at his wife's side. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, spent time with the couple at their home after the birth.

On Monday, Harry told the press that he and Meghan were still mulling over the name.

"The baby's a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, but that's the next bit," he added.

The newest member of the royal family is seventh in line to the throne, and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. He is not expected to have a royal title.

The baby arrived just short of a year after Harry and Meghan's star-studded wedding. They recently moved from Kensington Palace to their own home in Windsor, which is around 20 miles west of London.

Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, announced Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names two days after their births. They waited an extra few days to reveal Prince Louis' name.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana waited a week to announce William's name.

Speculation on the royal baby's name began even before news of his birth hit the front pages.

Britain's media wondered if Harry and Meghan would keep with tradition and give their baby a royal family name or if they would chart their own course.

Before the announcement, the bookies' top choices were Alexander, James, Arthur, Spencer, Philip and Albert.

William and Kate gave their children several names: George Alexander Louis, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and Louis Arthur Charles.