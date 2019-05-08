Education cuts spark strange ramifications as sheep are symbolically enrolled in French school

Fifteen sheep were symbolically enrolled as students in a local primary school in Crêts en Belledonne, southeastern France, yesterday.

The stunt was part of a protest against the closing of one of the school’s eleven classes after the number of students fell from 266 to 261.

Michel Girerd, a local farmer, came to the school yesterday morning with 50 sheep, 15 of which were officially registered as pupils after their birth certificates were shown.

Names such as “Baa-bete” and “Saute-Mouton” were among the names of the 15 new pupils.

Three mothers whose children are pupils in the school organised the protests, and they were soon joined by other parents and supported by the mayor.

Speaking to Euronews, Ludivine, one of the organisers, said: “We have decided to go viral by enrolling sheep in school because we stand against this policy of targets.

We also ask for equality regarding priority education areas, as for us, every child deserves the same education.

As far as we’re concerned, the school authority can only agree with our actions, at least it doesn’t voice out any objection.”