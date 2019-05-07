Met Gala: Lady Gaga stole the show with her 16 minute entrance

Pop star Lady Gaga managed to steal all headlines after her marathon entrance. The Metropolitan Museum of Art annually hosts Vogue editor Anna Wintour's fashion Gala, with guests wearing over-the-top costumes based on the theme of the year.

This year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion", which to those who aren't up-to-date with the latest fashion trends means embodying fabulousness, irony and absolute extravagance.

Gaga had four outfit changes all on the 'pink' carpet, in front of hundreds of fans and paparazzi. Which in terms of nailing the theme of extravagance, we'll let you be the judge of that.