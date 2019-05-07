Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to reach Champions League final

Liverpool produced one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 on Tuesday, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and advancing to the final with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

They will play the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur.

In last week's first leg in Spain, Liverpool went behind to a goal from former striker Luis Suarez and a double from Lionel Messi put Barcelona in the driving seat.

Liverpool were without injured strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino but took a seventh-minute lead from Jordan Henderson and eventually an extraordinary fourth goal from a quickly-taken corner.