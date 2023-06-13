Rain and champagne: Man City celebrate treble glory with fans

By Euronews with AP

The players and cigar-smoking manager Pep Guardiola wore T-shirts bearing the words “Treble Winners,” as the open-topped bus wound its way through Manchester city centre.

Manchester City’s players celebrated winning the treble of major trophies on Monday with an open-top bus parade through the city centre in front of tens of thousands of fans.

It was a soggy start for the open-topped bus ride - torrential rain and thunderstorms tried but failed to dampen spirits, as two blue buses - complete with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies aboard - eventually wound their way through the city streets, with the players and cigar-smoking manager Pep Guardiola wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Treble Winners”.

“It had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise this is not Manchester,” Guardiola said after the squad reached a stage on St. Peter’s Square in the middle of Manchester, led by a shirtless Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias with three medals around his neck.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips with the FA Cup Trophy, Phil Foden with the Champions League trophy, and Bernardo Silva with the Premier League trophy

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble.

The Blues are only the second team to win the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League in the same season.

Their rivals Manchester United achieved the same feat in 1999.