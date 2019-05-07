Distressing video: Footage emerges from inside burning Aeroflot plane

Footage has emerged from inside a burning plane as it made an emergency landing in Moscow on Sunday.

As many as 41 people died after flames engulfed the Aeroflot aircraft.

The video appears to show the engine and wing of the Sukhoi Superjet-100 ablaze as it landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

Crew and passengers say the plane was struck by lightning in the air, causing it to turn back just 20 minutes into a flight to Murmansk in the far north.

Thirty-seven people managed to escape.

Russian investigators are looking at pilot errors, including taking off into a storm and landing instead of burning fuel.