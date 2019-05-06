Lawn motorists cutting corners in quirky British race

The 2019 British Lawnmower Racing Championships - perhaps the greatest show on turf - got underway in West Sussex, England on Saturday.

For petrol heads that don't have the budget of the average Formula One team, lawnmower racing offers an affordable - if not quite as glamorous - alternative.

There are no team orders here though and vehicle alterations are kept to a minimum, although mower blades are removed for obvious safety reasons.

A new season brings a fresh crop of racers to the sport, with these newcomers chasing the shear thrills found at the cutting edge of motor racing.

Experience paid dividends in the opening round though, with defending Group 3 champion Dean Fuller victorious in his class.