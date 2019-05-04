Jasmine Hemsley shares her wellness and beauty routine

Jasmine Hemsley, is a London based wellbeing and nutrition expert and co-founder of Hemsley + Hemsley. A champion of Ayurveda, Jasmine has inspired a global audience to shift their perspective on food and lifestyle. We caught up with her to hear about her favourite eco beauty buys.

What are your favourite make-up brands?

“Organic and natural beauty is getting better and better. My favourite formulations come from Kjaer Weiss and Burt’s Bees. I also adore the gorgeous lip colours by Absolution, I keep a few shades on me, so I can switch between them and quickly change up my look.”

Kjaer Weiss Cream Blush, £41

Burt’s Bees Glossy Lipstick, £9.99

Absolution Organic Lipstick, £24

What is your number 1 skincare buy?

“At the moment it has to be Twelve Beauty Ideal Moisture Level Serum. It’s light and extremely hydrating and is a savior when my skin is feeling dry.”

How do you relax?

“I love products that contain soothing essential oils, actually all oil-based products are fantastic at making you feel more relaxed. At the moment my favourite is the 9 Oil Cleansing Tonic from MV Organic Skincare: it’s indulgent, but it’s so nourishing and a little goes a long way. I like to apply it as a second cleanse after I’ve removed my makeup. I smooth it all over and give my skin a little massage, I then dip a soft cloth in warm water, place it over my face to almost steam my complexion and then gently wipe it away. This soothing action immediately signals the time to wind down, it feels like you’re washing away the day and the aroma of the essential oils is just so relaxing.”

“When I’m travelling, I always carry with me the travel-sized Roques O’Neil Slumber Pillow Spray to spritz on hotel pillows or on myself just before meditating on the plane (I do this to offset the overstimulation and all the hustle and bustle of catching a flight). It’s a gorgeous blend of lavender essential oil with hemp, chamomile and orange blossom water, that’s designed for deep relaxation.”

Do you have any recipes for at home beauty remedies?

“Often used in Ayurveda, (and by my friend the brilliant facialist and skin care specialist Alexandra Soveral) I love a raw honey face mask. It’s not really a recipe as it’s just one ingredient, but it’s also a great component in any homemade beauty treatments thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and moisturising properties, among other benefits.”

Your best organic beauty buy?

“Now we’re coming into summer: I’d say Rudolph Care, a Copenhagen-based brand dedicated to creating beautiful, all-natural skincare. Their sunscreens for face and body have a wonderfully light formula and are a pleasure to use, as well as offering effective protection when I’m out in the midday sun or working overseas somewhere hot.”

Which unknown brands should more people know about?

“If you haven’t heard of Mauli rituals, then I’d recommend checking them out. They’re an Ayurvedic inspired body and hair care brand and I love their Grow Strong Shampoo, because it is gentle, protective and free from harsh chemicals. It also means I wash my hair less and skip the conditioner (something I could never do growing up, as commercial shampoos used to leave my hair so squeaky and crying out for moisture!). While it is much more expensive than your average shampoo, I actually use much less, and it’s better for the environment with less packaging purchased and no nasties going down the drain and into our waterways.”

“I'm also in love with the beautiful story and sustainable zero-waste, closed loop processing of Sana Jardin perfumes. Not only are the perfumes exquisite, but the company also teaches local women in Morocco the skills to make beauty products to sell around the country so they can have a source of income throughout the year. Sana Jardin Paris Tiger By Her Side.”

Best budget beauty buy?

“I love Aveda Peppermint and Rosemary Soap, it has a wonderful smell and uses minimal packaging that helps you avoid plastics. I use it as a hand soap and in the shower. I generally avoid shower gels on a daily basis (unless I’m really grubby!), as they strip the skin of its natural oils and good bacteria.”

“Pure organic sweet almond, jojoba or sesame oil bought in bulk and decanted into a reusable glass pump dispenser (that came from another product). It’s eco-friendly and easy on the pocket and allows me to switch from the heavier sesame oil, which works in deep winter, to the lighter oils as the sunny weather advances.”

You can find more of Jasmine’s favourite beauty finds via www.jasminehemsley.com

Words: Lydia House