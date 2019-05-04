Brother of former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika is arrested

Said Bouteflika has been arrested by Algerian police, media reports say.

The youngest brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika had been a top advisor to the presidency for more than a decade, and had been Algeria's de facto ruler since his brother was left wheelchair bound by a stroke six years ago.

Two former intelligence chiefs have also been arrested, Ennahar Television reports.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign at the beginning of last month after massive streets against his rule, but demonstrators have continued to call for the removal of his associates - with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets on Friday.