No Comment videos of the week

This week, fires raged across several Mediterranean countries: tens of thousands of people have fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, Greece, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home.

In Algeria, wildfires also destroyed homes and coastal resorts and turned vast forest areas into blackened wastelands.

In the meantime, protesters continued to hit the pavement after Benyamin Netanyahu's government passed a key clause of its controversial judicial reform, a car drove through a crowd of protesters in Tel Aviv, leaving three people lightly injured on Monday.

In Australia, nearly 100 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in western Australia on Tuesday, and about half had died by Wednesday morning, despite the efforts of wildlife experts and volunteers to save them. Mass strandings of pilot whales are not uncommon in Australia and New Zealand, especially in shallow waters, yet the reasons behind them remain unknown.

On Thursday, four cars and two motorcycles were severely affected by floods in Romania's Tulcea region where firefighters struggled for hours to recover them from the mud. Residents of the area received an alert text message to protect themselves from floods.

Finally, the annual Bayonne festivities got underway with a traditional ceremony around the balcony of the town hall and the appearance of King Léon. Many fashioned the traditional white outfit with a red scarf, acting out the daily rituals of the "festayres".

