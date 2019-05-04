More than 20 people minorly injured after a Boeing 737 skids off runaway into Florida river

All 143 passengers aboard a chartered Boeing 737 jetliner that slid off a runaway and landed in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, escaped the aircraft alive.

The plane was attempting to land at a military base on Friday night when it skidded off the runway, 21 people were injured and they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, said authorities.

The plane was arriving from the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with 136 passengers and seven crew members on board who had "all been accounted for" said a statement from the Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

"The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for," said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Twitter.

The tweet shows two photos of the plane resting in the water.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, said the statement.

Jacksonville's mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that President Donald Trump had called him and offered help.