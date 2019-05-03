Watch live: Italian PM Conte and EU leaders discuss State of the Union ahead of May elections

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini are set to discuss the State of the Union ahead of European Union Elections.

The State of the Union event is being held at The European University Institute, an international centre for doctorate and post-doctorate studies and research, situated in the Tuscan hills.

Tajani is scheduled to make an address this morning and a discussion with Mogherini will take place at 3.30 pm CEST.

You can watch this event live in the above video player.