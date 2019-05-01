Iconic Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas hospitalised after heart attack

The former Spain and Real Madrid No1 has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, but he is out of danger, according to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP.

The 37 year old currently plays for Portuguese side Porto.

Casillas was admitted after feeling unwell in training and will miss what remains of the season.

Porto tweeted support for their famous custodian between the sticks.

Former Real Madrid teammate and Spanish national skipper Sergio Ramos added to the response.

Welsh striker Gareth Bale, who also played with Casillas for Real Madrid, wished him well too.