How will AI improve our lives? Governments meet businesses in Dubai

Over 130 experts from more than 80 countries are in Dubai to discuss how Artificial Intelligence can be used to improve our everyday lives. The first edition of the AI Everything summit will see decision makers find solutions to problems from global health to national security from agriculture to education using the latest technologies.

AI Everything is the world’s most accessible and empowering Artificial Intelligence summit for governments, businesses, social enterprises, and the creative economy, hosted by Smart Dubai. As the world’s first government-led AI summit, it encourages game-changing innovation, investment potential and thought-leadership with technology powerhouses, early adopters, policymakers, startups, and international academia.

But Artificial Intelligence has its own problems when it comes to governance. As it is a fast-changing developing new technology, grey areas regarding rules and ethical limits are widely debated by lawmakers around the world.

The European Commission, for example, published in April an ethics guideline for governments, companies and international organisations on developing artificial intelligence safely.

The guidelines — which are not legally binding — includes a list of seven fundamental areas the EU hopes will produce trustworthy and effective AI technology. These include maintaining human autonomy, protecting personal data, and respecting the well-being of society and the environment.

