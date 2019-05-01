College admissions scandal mystery solved: Chinese family paid $6.5 million

The family of a Chinese student paid $6.5 million to the ringleader of the college admissions scandal to get their daughter into Stanford, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

The parents of the student, identified as Yusi Zhao, have not been charged. They were referred to the scam's ringleader, William Rick Singer, by an employee at Morgan Stanley, the source said.

The $6.5 million payment stood out in the federal indictment unsealed last month that outlined a sprawling network of wealthy parents, including TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin, who paid Singer large sums to boost their children's chances of getting into top universities such as Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

The second highest figure listed in the indictment was $1.2 million, paid by the family of a young woman who got into Yale. Most of the defendants paid Singer less than $250,000.

Neither Zhao nor her parents, whose connection to the $6.5 million payment was first reported by The Los Angeles Times, could be reached.

Zhao's parents reached Singer through a referral by a Morgan Stanley financial adviser, Michael Wu, according to a person familiar with the matter. Wu was fired in March, the person said.

A Morgan Stanley spokesperson said Wu was terminated for "not cooperating with an internal investigation into the college admissions matter."

"We are cooperating with the authorities," the spokesperson added,

Spokeswomen for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, which is prosecuting the case, and the FBI declined to comment.

Zhao was admitted to Stanford in the spring of 2017 after Singer pushed her to the school as a competitive sailor despite there being no indication she competed in the sport, the Times reported.

In a statement, Stanford University acknowledged that a student's admission was rescinded last month but declined to identify the person citing federal privacy laws. A profile of Zhao on the school's website has been taken down.

"Stanford has not received $6.5 million from Singer, or that student's family," the university said in the statement.

The revelation of the seven-figure payment's source comes as federal investigators continue to aggressively investigate the case, two senior law enforcement officials say, with future indictments possible if not likely.

Earlier Wednesday, a California couple pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston. Bruce Isackson and Davina Isackson admitted to paying Singer $600,000 to get their daughters into UCLA and the University of Southern California. The Isacksons are cooperating with investigators, according to a statement from Boston federal prosecutors.

Singer pulled off the scheme by bribing college athletic coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes to improve their chances of getting into the coveted schools, federal prosecutors say. Singer also hired ringers to take admissions tests for the students and, in some cases, paid off test proctors to correct their scores.

Singer pleaded guilty last month and has been cooperating with investigators. Fourteen other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, also agreed to plead guilty in the scheme last month.

The investigation involved more than 200 federal agents who fanned out across six states.