Trumps sue to quash congressional bank subpoenas

President Donald Trump and several members of his family sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One on Monday seeking to prevent them from responding to congressional subpoenas for information about the president's finances.

The House Intelligence and Financial Services committees have issued subpoenas to several banks as part of their investigations of alleged foreign influence on U.S. elections.

Deutsche Bank has continued to lend Trump money when other banks have refused. Trump wrote a $35,000 check to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen from his Capital One personal checking account. Cohen submitted a copy of one of the checks to Congress ahead of his testimony.

The suit — filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by the president, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, his daughter Ivanka and several Trump properties — says the subpoenas "have no legitimate or lawful purpose."

"The subpoenas were issued to harass President Donald J. Trump, to rummage through every aspect of his personal finances, his businesses, and the private information of the president and his family, and to ferret about for any material that might be used to cause him political damage," it alleges. "No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one."

The suit alleges that Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, both D-Calif., have refused to provide copies the Trumps with copies of the subpoenas, "preventing them from even knowing, let alone negotiating, the subpoenas' scope or breadth."

It seeks a declaratory judgment that the subpoenas are invalid and unenforceable and a permanent injunction to quash the subpoenas.

"We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations," Kerrie McHugh, a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank, told NBC News on Monday night.

Capital One couldn't immediately be reached for comment.