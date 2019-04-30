BREAKING NEWS

Watch live: 'The moment is now': Venezuela's Juan Guaido calls for military uprising

By Marta Rodriguez Martinez  Alastair Jamieson with Reuters and AP
Venezuelan National Assembly chief Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising in a video shot at a Caracas air base showing him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez.

In the three-minute video, Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets against Maduro's government would be defending the country's constitution.

“The moment is now,” he said, as his political mentor Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armored vehicle looked on.

Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014.

Maduro's Information Minister, Jorge Rodriguez, responded on Twitter, saying the government was tackling a small group of "military traitors" that are seeking to promote a coup.

"We inform the Venezuelan people that we are currently confronting and deactivating a small group of military traitors," he wrote.

Venezuela's information minister said the coup was being resisted

