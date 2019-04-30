EU is 'built on anti-fascism' not Christian values, says EU top job hopeful Violeta Tomic

The European Union was not built on Christian values but on anti-fascism, Slovenia’s Violeta Tomic, the European Left candidate for the bloc’s top job, told Euronews on Tuesday.

Tomic made the comments on Raw Questions as part of a series of live interviews Euronews is running in the build-up to next month’s European elections.

She rejected claims by some “mostly right-wingers” politicians — including rival spitzenkandidat Manfred Weber — that the bloc is built on Christian values because “in all small villages there is a Christian church.”

“I think it (the EU) is built on anti-fascism because after the Second World War we finally find out that it is peace that we want to keep inside of Europe,” she said.

Tomic also outlined how she would tackle some of the challenges facing the EU from climate should she replace Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission President after May’s parliamentary elections.

Watch the full interview

European Elections 2019: Live interview with Violeta Tomic #RawPolitics | Watch again: Slovenia's Violeta Tomic, who's in the race for the EU's top job, is quizzed on Euronews It is part of a series of live interviews Euronews is running in the build-up to next month’s European elections. You can learn more about Tomic, who is from the Party of the European Left, by clicking here: http://bit.ly/2IQSHtm Publiée par Euronews English sur Mardi 30 avril 2019

Read more