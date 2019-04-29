Gunman opens fire on Baltimore cookout, killing 1, wounding 6

A man was killed and six people were wounded Sunday afternoon when a gunman opened fire on a cookout in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the man fled after the shooting.

He "began firing indiscriminately into the crowd, striking a number of people," Harrison told reporters. "What we believe is there was a second shooter, perhaps firing back" at the suspect.

One person was killed and six were wounded when a gunman opened fire during a cookout Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

Harrison said details about the victims were not immediately available.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

He said the gunman appeared to be "targeting one, if not more people in that crowd," NBC affiliate WBAL reported.

The station reported that the shooting occurred on Edmondson Avenue, west of downtown Baltimore.