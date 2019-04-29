Rod Rosenstein resigns from Justice Department, effective May 11

WASHINGTON — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, submitted his letter of resignation to President Donald Trump on Monday, ending his two years at the Justice Department on May 11.

His resignation was expected; he had been saying for a long time that he planned to leave the department once Mueller's probe of Russian collusion and obstruction by the president was completed.

"I am grateful to you for the opportunity to serve; for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations; and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education and prosperity," Rosenstein wrote in his resignation letter.

Rosenstein will officially leave the Justice Department on May 11. Rosenstein's successor, deputy transportation secretary Jeffrey Rosen, is awaiting his Senate confirmation.

In a statement from Attorney General William Barr, he thanked Rosenstein for his service, writing, "Over the course of his distinguished government career, he has navigated many challenging situations with strength, grace, and good humor. Rod has been an invaluable partner to me during my return to the Department, and I have relied heavily on his leadership and judgment over the past several months."