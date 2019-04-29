Brussels dances to the rhythm of the new Balkan music

From the streets of the Balkan capitals to the heart of Europe, urban forms of art flourishing in the Balkans took center stage this year at the Balkan Traffik festival. Rappers like the Kosovan Elinel took the floor to sing the reality of the region marked by 20 years of war and where political tensions are still affecting everyday life.

“I would wish for Serbia first of all, Kosovo and Bosnia all the countries that have disputes between each other no to teach their kids to hate but to teach them about love and coexistence”.

Not only music: this year, the festival showcased contemporary poets. Some of them from Romania, expressing the concerns of protesters who accuse the government of corruption and undermining the judicial system.

“To ask for a change, basically that’s what we want: honest people and stop jockeying around basically and giving us the proper things. It is not even about the luxury of getting something, it is about getting justice”, the Romanian poet Silvia Grădinaru says.

Five days of concerts, cinema and dance to understand and celebrate the diversity of a region where the new generation is determined to make its voice heard in Europe.