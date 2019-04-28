Fashionable and sustainable brands to know this Spring

Sunshine and warm temperatures are knocking on Europe’s door, and everyone is more than happy to start the sunny seasons. Once spring cleaning is done, and the winter coats are put away until the colder months, there is space for some new fashion pieces that update your Spring and Summer wardrobe. 2019 has been indeed defined by sustainability, and that shouldn’t end when shopping for new clothes. These five sustainable SS19 collections will convince the last eco sceptic that sustainability looks good.

Mother of Pearl: East London sustainable designer brand

Can luxury womenswear be sustainable? The East London based sustainable fashion label, Mother of Pearl, proves that it is possible. Their design is one of a kind and shows that organic cotton and natural fibres can be put to use in the most creative ways.

The label’s dedication to sustainability doesn’t stop at the creation of their products, their studio is a plastic bottle free zone, and they source their energy from eco-energy suppliers. Their new collection for the sunny seasons puts a twist on denim bottoms with pearl applications and a relaxed, comfortable fit.

The blouses, tops and sweatshirts made from materials such as organic cotton and organic wool stand out through their unique sleeve designs which range from oversized bell sleeves to pearl or bow details. The sustainable attributes which include lower carbon footprints and lower water usage can be seen for each piece of the collection.

JAN ‘N JUNE: German female-led label using 100% recycled fabric scraps

JAN ‘N JUNE has been bringing innovation and fresh designs to the sustainable fashion market since 2013. Their ethical production is based in Poland, and their label is ensuring sustainability from the recycled packaging to the certified organic and Oekotex®-Standard 100 fabrics.

The German female-led label is taking our breath away with their new sustainable Spring/ Summer pieces. The two friends and founders, Jula and Anna, astonish with lilac-coloured pieces that look like silk but are made from 100% recycled fabric scraps. This innovative fabric blend made from cotton, viscose and polyester is not just sustainable but also a great silk alternative for vegans.

The collection includes flowy midi skirts, relaxed slip tops and minimalistic slip dresses in that Spring-inspired pastel colour. JAN ‘N JUNE is also making use of the sustainable fabric tencel in a beautiful cognac colour which leads you to dream of a vacation in the Italian Tuscany or simply update your workwear with a new, unexpected colour scheme.

Reset Priority: contemporary beachwear for conscious and responsible consumers

What would Spring and Summer be without swim- and resort wear? Reset Priority covers the contemporary beachwear needs of sustainably conscious and responsible consumers. If you haven’t seen the sustainable brand at the Green Showroom in Berlin already, you are in for a treat.

They are using OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified fabrics as well as recycled materials and are manufacturing ethically in Spain and Italy. Their swimwear pieces are coloured in solid black and solid white with big button details which are used on airy trousers, cotton crop tops, capri skirts and mermaid shaped dresses as well.

In addition to the neutral coloured pieces, the collection is characterised by grass green, sunny yellow, stripes and floral prints. From linen shorts to shirt dresses to maxi skirts, Reset Priority’s SS19 collection accompanies you from a day in the city to the beach vacation and brings the fiery attitude of Barcelona wherever you go.

Underprotection: Copenhagen’s young fashion label certified vegan

Copenhagen’s young fashion label Underprotection is making sustainable fashion sexy since 2010. Underprotection offers you loungewear, lingerie and swimwear made from recycled and organic fabrics. The packaging used is made from recycled or biodegradable materials.

The label is also ideal for sustainability lovers that live a vegan lifestyle since the majority of the brand’s pieces are certified vegan. Additionally, their values don’t end at sustainability. All of their clothing is made in certified fair factories.

Underprotection’s newest collection adds sunshine to your wardrobe with their yellow polka dot jumpsuit, wrap dress and body made from lyocell and recycled polyester. If you are not ready to commit to bright yellow yet, you can wear the pop of colour underneath your clothes with their polka dotted underwear sets. The essence of spring is caught in the mesh lingerie sets decorated with butterfly patches in dusty rose and grey colours.

Beautiful lace lingerie in shades of pink will undoubtedly brighten your mood, and if you are still not convinced by colour, Underprotection’s nude fabrics with flower prints on robes, loungewear sets, summer dresses and sheer lingerie sets have you covered.

Bite: London and Stockholm based fashion company with a focus on local design and manufacturing

Natural fibres can prevent sweaty messes during warmer days. The London and Stockholm based fashion company Bite uses exclusively quality natural, and GOTS certified organic fabrics for their minimal and sophisticated collections.

Bite puts a focus on local design and manufacturing by making their pieces in London which reduces the negative environmental impact of transportation. Their small SS19 collection is a dream in neutrals and perfectly suitable for your office clothing needs.

The sustainable label reinvents the classic trench coat by using the eco fibres organic linen and organic cotton and playing with the design of the sleeves. The trend of oversized, unique sleeves was applied to the collection’s organic cotton frill blouse and the peace silk long sleeve blouse. The collection is completed by black, beige and linen coloured trousers made from organic wool, linen and cotton.

Words: Livia van Heerde