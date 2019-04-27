Unconventional family: cat raises four baby squirrels alongside new kittens

In Crimea, a cat named Pusha has "adopted" four orphaned baby squirrels and is raising them as her own alongside her new kittens.

According to the staff at Crimea's Bakhchisaray Miniature Park, where the unconventional family lives, the squirrels were initially afraid of their feline foster-mother.

Keeper of Miniature Park of Bakhchisaray, Olga Fadeeva, said it took some time for the animals to get used to one another.

The baby squirrels are now feeding, playing and sleeping happily in their new-found home.

Looking after four squirrels and four kittens can be quite a burden for Pusha, who cannot produce enough milk to feed all her children.

But no one will go hungry, as Fadeeva and her colleagues look after those who are late to the meal by feeding goat's milk to them in tiny bottles.