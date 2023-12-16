Russia claims it shot down Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea

By Euronews with AFP

The Russian Defence ministry has reported it shot down at least 26 Ukrainian drones over the occupied Crimea in the late hours of Friday, and six more around midnight.

Social media users tell about explosions around the peninsula, as well as in Genichesk - a town just north of Crimea, also occupied by Russian forces.

No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

In turn, Ukrainian authorities report a new massed Russian drone attack. About the midnight, the military detected several groups of attackers incoming towards the southern areas of Kherson and Mykolaiv, as well as towards Kyiv. Ukrainian media reported explosions at the capital's outskirts.

Drone attacks have been almost daily occurrences in Russian occupied border regions, though mass attacks are less common.

On Friday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Lviv, in Western Ukraine, to pay tribute to the soldiers buried at the Lychakivske cemetery, which has been dedicated for military graves since 2022. He also met families of some of the fallen soldiers and officers.