U.S. steps up pressure on Venezuelan leader Maduro

Supporters of the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, have been marching in support of the government's move to abandon the Organization of American States; the group which represents almost all the independent states of the Western Hemisphere.

Earlier this month the OAS voted to accept the envoy of opposition leader Juan Guaido to represent Venezuela at the Washington-based body.

Meanwhile, Guaido held a rally in Caracas calling for further protests on May 1st which he insisted would be the biggest in the country's history.

The Trump administration recognises Juan Guaido as the nation's interim president and has called on Maduro to step down.

On Friday the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's foreign minister, escalating efforts to remove Maduro.