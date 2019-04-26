Sunday Masses canceled in Sri Lanka after Easter bombings

The archbishop of Colombo says there will be no Sunday Masses until further notice after the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the comment during a news conference Friday in the Sri Lankan capital.

Ranjith appealed for financial support to rebuild the lives of affected people and reconstruct the churches targeted in the Islamic State-claimed suicide bombings, which killed over 250 people on Sunday.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo. Thomas Peter

Police had said Wednesday that the death toll had reached 359, but a health official later said that the number had been revised to about 253.

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka has warned people to stay away from places of worship this weekend over concerns about possible further attacks.

Sri Lankan officials say they continue to search for suspects in the bombings.

On Friday, authorities urged Muslims not to hold congregational prayers over fears they might be targeted. However, several mosques did under the protection of security forces.