Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn could walk free again after posting $4.5m bail

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn could walk free again after posting $4.5 million bail on Thursday. Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office appealed the Japan court's decision.

The businessman had been released a first time on March 6 but was re-incarcerated after a criminal complaint was filed against him for aggravated breach of trust under Japan’s Companies by Nissan Motors.

He is accused of enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to Nissan from July 2017 through July 2018.

If the prosecutors’ appeal is rejected, Ghosn could walk free from the Tokyo Detention Center as soon as Thursday evening.

Strict previous bail measures - including security camera surveillance at the entrance to his apartment, restricted use of the internet and surrendering his three passports - are expected to continue.

Ghosn, who is the former CEO and chairman of Nissan, has denied all four charges against him.

These include understating his income and temporarily transferring personal financial losses onto Nissan’s book.

"This is a conspiracy ... this is not about greed or dictatorship, this is about a plot, this about a conspiracy, this is about a backstabbing," said the former boss in a video filmed by his lawyers on March 7.

Nissan declined to comment on Ghosn being granted bail, saying that an internal investigation "uncovered substantial evidence of blatantly unethical conduct" by its former chief, reported AFP agency.

Since March 6th, Ghosn has been removed from the Nissan shareholder's board.

No precise date for his trial has been set yet but it could be scheduled for autumn according to his head Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka.