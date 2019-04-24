Showcase unveils the similarities between different religions

An exhibition in Jerusalem is showing how women from three different religions wear similarly modest dresses.

Muslim, Jewish and Christian women are seen in the Holy City wearing veils and it is sometimes difficult to know which faith they follow.

The idea of the exhibition is to show the similarities and differences between the groups, as well as the reciprocal influence between them.

"We all have a kind of a tiny virtual veil on our eyes, and we have the tendency to tag people… and we forget to meet the people and to speak with them and to understand and to create a connection," exhibition curator, Noam Bar'am-Ben Yossef, said.

"What I would love (is) that people who are visiting this exhibition will say hold on I am listening, I am looking at those women and I am trying to understand what is all about and what is behind," she added.