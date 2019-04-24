Lifting the veil: Jerusalem exhibition aims to explain religious dress

It is not unusual to see veiled women walking the streets of Jerusalem - and it is sometimes hard to tell which religion they follow.

The clothing is worn by some female followers of Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

Now an exhibition has been opened in that city to teach visitors about the modest dress, offering an insight into the history and reasons for it.

"It depicts three communities, three groups of women, usually unknown to the general public, not exposed at all," according to the director general of the Israel Museum, professor Ido Bruno.

A total of 13 clothing outfits representing the three faiths, as well as photographs, texts, and a video showcases the similarities and differences between the groups and the ideologies that drive them, as well as the reciprocal influence between them.

Women in Jerusalem wearing veils REUTERS

"It is interesting to read the history of the influence where it originally came from but to realise that there is sort of adaptation of going back almost devolving instead of evolving to this tradition," said Shelly Tygielski, a visitor to the exhibition.