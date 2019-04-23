Kamala Harris says House should begin impeachment process of Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., came out in favor of beginning the impeachment process against President Donald Trump Monday night, joining Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as major 2020 candidates who've called for impeachment proceedings following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

During a CNN town hall, Harris said she believes "Congress should take the steps toward impeachment." But, adding that she's "also a realist," Harris said it was highly unlikely that the Republican-controlled Senate would, if the House does vote to impeach Trump, vote to remove him from office.

"I've not seen any evidence to suggest that [Senate Republicans] will weigh on the facts instead of on partisan adherence to being protective of this president," she added. "And that's what concerns me and what will be the eventual outcome. So we have to be realistic about what might be the end result, but that doesn't mean the process should not take hold."

Impeachment chatter has gained steam among Democrats since a redacted version of Mueller's report was made public last week. In a Friday tweet, Warren called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings. She said during her own CNN town hall on Monday that she did so after reading the entire 400-plus page report.

"The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty," Warren wrote in a Friday tweet. "That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States."