Families of Sri Lanka blast victims gather for memorial in Negombo
More than 100 people were killed at St Sebastian church in Negombo, where the roof was almost entirely blown off by the force of an explosion on Easter Sunday. Another five bombs went off at the same time.
Sri Lankan authorities are still searching for those behind suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels that killed 321 people, with the focus turning to militants with links to foreign groups.
The country marked a National Day of Mourning.