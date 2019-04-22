Austrian prime minister outraged at 'xenophobic' poem published on Easter weekend

Austrian prime minister Sebastien Kurz has expressed outrage at a xenophobic poem published by his far-right coalition partners, the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ).

The poem published by Kurz's junior coalition in a party newspaper during the Easter weekend is titled "Die Stadtratte" (the city rat) and compares humans to rats, reported the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

The poem talks about how migrants must adapt to the local way of life or go away and warns about the "mixing" of cultures and languages.

"Just as we live down here, so must other rats, who as guests or migrants, share with us the way of life or [they must] quickly hurry away!" says one verse.

Kurz called the poem "disgusting, inhuman, and deeply racist," reported the Austrian news agency APA.

He added that the local FPÖ branch needed to distance itself and clarify the poem.

According to Der Standard, the poem was written by FPÖ politician Christian Schilcher who is also the vice mayor of Braunau am Inn — the birthplace of Adolf Hitler.

Schilcher allegedly wanted to "point out specific issues" but did not intend to "insult or hurt" anyone.

The FPÖ also came under fire during the weekend after the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPÖ) accused Austrian Vice Chancellor and Freedom Party Chairman Heinz-Christian Strache of posting on his personal Facebook profile an article from a far-right website, which Strache denied.