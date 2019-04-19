The Great British Getaway - but will protests and strikes stop them getting away?

As three million British travellers take to the roads and airways this Easter break, after travel companies slashed their prices this month, how easy is it going to be, to travel to Europe this weekend?

Extinction Rebellion protesters are threatening to close London's Heathrow airport, and with strikes in Spain and earlier a fuel strike in Portugal, will it all be plain sailing.

Simon Calder is the Senior Travel Editor for The Independent and said those holidaymakers travelling to Madrid in Spain will face disruption.

"On Sunday and again on Wednesday, 60,000 ground staff workers are going to go on strike and that could very quickly bring things to something like a halt".

Watch the full interview with Simon Calder on the above player.