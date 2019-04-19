Green campaigners accuse Nestlé over single-use plastics

A giant monster made from bits of plastic was seen on the shores of Lake Geneva this week.

Greenpeace activists brought the creature to Nestlé headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The environmental group accused the company of not doing enough to reduce single-use plastics that pollute landfills and oceans.

Activists also unfurled a giant banner on the building's facade and displayed another one on Lake Geneva, whilst on their canoes and kayaks.

Greenpeace activists say Nestlé is not delivering on its promises to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, and push the use of compostable and biodegradable materials called polymers.

Greenpeace says the company lacks transparency and has not made enough significant investments. It wants Nestlé to set a target for reducing single-use packaging and invest in alternatives focusing on a philosophy of refill and reuse.

Growing concern over environmental issues - from climate change to plastic pollution - has triggered a wave of global student protests, piling pressure on policymakers and business leaders.