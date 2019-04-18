'Not sufficient evidence' that Trump obstructed justice during Russia election meddling enquiry

There is not sufficient evidence that Donald Trump obstructed justice during the US enquiry into alleged Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That is the conclusion of US Attorney General William Barr, who appeared before the media today to announce the finding of the Robert Mueller-led probe.

Barr reiterated Mueller's findings: that neither the US president or his campaign team colluded with Moscow over attempts to influence the election.

The press conference comes ahead of the release of a redacted version of Mueller's report later on Thursday.

Soon after the proceedings had finished, the head of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, requested that Mueller himself appear before him.