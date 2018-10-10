Trump says daughter Ivanka would be 'incredible' at U.N. job, but predicts charges of 'nepotism'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that while he believes his daughter, Ivanka Trump, would make an "incredible" U.S. ambassador to the U.N., he would be accused of "nepotism" if he named her."How good would Ivanka be?" he asked rhetorically before dismissing the idea."I think Ivanka would be incredible but it doesn't mean [I would name her]," Trump said. "I would be accused of nepotism." He added that he thought there was no one "more competent in the world" than Ivanka Trump.

White House adviser Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House Octo. 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House just hours after Nikki Haley announced that she would be leaving the prestigious diplomatic post, Trump said that Ivanka Trump, who currently serves as a White House adviser to him, would be competent for the job but that he would be criticized if he appointed her to it.Trump will have some time to replace Haley, who appeared with him at the White House earlier Tuesday, because her resignation won't be effective until the end of the year.Trump confirmed that Dina Powell, a former deputy national security adviser in his administration, could get the U.N. job."Dina is a person I would consider," he said, adding that there are "many names" that might be in the mix.