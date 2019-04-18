Congress to receive the redacted Mueller report at 11 a.m. Thursday

A hard-copy of the redacted of special counsel Robert Mueller's report will be made available to members of Congress at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Congressional sources told NBC News.

That means the document will be handed over 90 minutes after Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have a press conference about the contents of the 300-plus page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign.

Democrats blasted the timing as political, with House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler calling the timing "troubling."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted the probe as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax."

