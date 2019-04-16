Watch: The eagle chicks with one mum and two dads

A modern family of two male and one female bald eagles are co-parenting their chicks in a nest on the Mississippi River in Illinois.

The happy trio's three eaglets were born this month.

The two dads are named Valor I and Valor II, and the mother is Starr, according to the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, which hosts a live stream of the eagles' nest.

Conservation organisation the National Audubon Society said it is rare to have three eagles sharing a nest, and males tend to be territorial.

It added that what is even more remarkable in this case is that the two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.