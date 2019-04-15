Watch: Moment Notre Dame Cathedral's spire comes crashing down amid fire

A Twitter user captured the moment the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral's spire came crashing to the ground amid a raging fire.

A "significant fire" broke out around 7 pm CEST local time at the landmark in central Paris, according to the national police.

The spire fell roughly an hour after this.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the top of the medieval cathedral, as flames leapt out beside its two bell towers, a Reuters witness said.

The roof of the cathedral also collapsed in the blaze.

No injuries have been reported at this stage and authorities are still looking into the cause of the fire, according to French Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.

READ MORE: Live updates: Huge fire underway at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris