Road Trip Europe Day 21: Verona - "Europe has to stay borderless"

As we continue our road trip across Europe ahead of the EU parliamentary elections in May, our correspondents Jack Parrock and Elena Cavallone stop in Verona – where Shakespeare’s famous Romeo and Juliet is set. They spoke to 'EU couples' about love and how the European Union affects their relationships.

Karin, a Swedish national living in Belgium met Marco, an Italian citizen in 2005. They travelled around the world until they got married in 2013.

"In the European Union we have no borders," Karin said "For me, obviously I’ve lived in Sweden where I was born, I’ve lived in Italy ... it almost doesn’t make any difference in terms of practical terms,"

Wessel is from the Netherlands and he is now living in Modena - his partner Loladina is from the Netherlands and lives in Belgium.

"For me personally, in politics, I like the European Union to stay as an open union and you can have open markets but I don’t like so much that they want a whole budget for the European Union as a whole. Because I still think we shouldn’t be like the United States of America," Wessel said.

Stefano, an Italian national lives in Madrid with his partner, Belen, who is a Spanish national.

"For me Europe has to stay borderless and I’m really happy to be born in this particular moment of Europe because I’m really enjoying this situation and I hope it won’t change," Stefano said.