Interactive story: What do you know about landmines?

War-torn eastern Ukraine is littered with landmines and other unexploded ordnance. Since the conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists began five years ago, more than 1,300 civilians have fallen victim to these hidden killers.

Necessity has taught Ukrainians in this part of the country how to navigate the threat, but how much do you know about landmines?

In this interactive 360° story, you will learn how hidden explosives continues to shape the lives of many Ukrainians.

