Interactive: See how Notre Dame looked before and after the fire

This is how Paris landmark Notre Dame cathedral has changed since fire raged in its roof on Monday evening.

Click and swipe the central line across the image below to explore how the blaze has altered the appearance of the 12th-century structure.

Hundreds of stunned onlookers lined the banks of the Seine as the flames engulfed the upper part of the cathedral.

At one point there was speculation that firefighters would be unable to save the structure from complete destruction.

But Paris fire chief later confirmed it had been saved, even though the roof and spire both collapsed during the blaze.