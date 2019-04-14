Palestinian Authority swears in new prime minister

The President of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has sworn in a new government, appointing a prime minister who is seen as a loyalist from his dominant Fatah party.

He is Mohammed Shtayyeh, an economist and longtime advisor to Abbas.

Addressing the cabinet Abbas re-iterated the Authority's policy of not accepting the Israeli occupation and fighting it through all legal means such as the United Nations and peaceful popular resistance

The rival Hamas group that runs Gaza called the appointment of the new prime minister a blow to unity efforts. The two groups signed a new reconciliation deal in Cairo in October 2017, but disputes over power-sharing have blocked the implementation of the agreement.

"This is a separatist government, it has no national legitimacy and it will reinforce the chances of severing theWest Bank from Gaza," said a statement issued by Hamas.