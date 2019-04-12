BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Who's more 'fit' for office? Democrats flex on the campaign trail

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
Image: Beto O'Rourke participates in the Lucky Run 5k Race in North Liberty
Beto O'Rourke participates in the Lucky Run 5k Race in North Liberty, Iowa, on March 16, 2019. -
Copyright
Chip Somodevilla Getty Images
Text size Aa Aa

More about